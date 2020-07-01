Highway Patrol seizes $14,000 worth of heroin from West Virginia man in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A West Virginia man is facing felony drug charges after Summit County troopers busted seized 140 grams of heroin and 2 grams of marijuana worth approximately $14,000 from him during a traffic stop, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers stooped a 2013 Ford Fusion with West Virginia registration for following too close and marked lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the report.
According to the report, troopers smelled marijuana while talking to the driver and found the drugs during a probable cause search of the car.
The Highway Patrol identified the driver as 31-year-old Michael Kelly of Beckley, W. Va.
Kelly was brought to the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, according to the report.
According to the Highway Patrol, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine if convicted.
