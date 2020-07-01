Is there someone randomly shooting at motorists on Cleveland’s West side?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman says she was shot at and nearly killed on Saturday night while driving with her fiancé, and she believes she’s not the only victim of the random gunman.
“I think the public should be aware that someone is randomly shooting at vehicles, and the police need to take this serious,” she said.
This 32-year-old woman asked not to be identified because she says whoever fired gunshots into her car while she was driving on Saturday is still out there.
It happened in the area of West 95th Street and Lorain Avenue around midnight. “I had initially heard the first gunshot, which I thought was fireworks, but it just didn’t sound right to me. Then a vehicle came speeding past us doing about 60 miles an hour. That’s when another vehicle approached the back driver’s side and started shooting through the vehicle.”
When shots rang out the mother of three knew she only had one chance to survive so she ducked down, kept driving and almost crashed into a utility pole when she was nearly shot.
A single bullet shattered the back driver’s side window, entered the side of the driver’s head rest and exited through the front of the driver’s head rest. If the Cleveland West Sider had not put her head down she likely would have been struck in the back of the head with that bullet.
“Frightening, very frightening,” the victim said. This young woman is not only shaken by what’s happened but angry, saying as a taxpayer, Cleveland Police have been called twice and cancelled twice and told her if she wants a report she needs to come down to the police precinct and file it.
“It frustrates me especially with everything that’s going on right now in the city and this has not just happened to me and my vehicle. I’ve seen several other Facebook posts of these things happening to other vehicles this week.”
19 News also found several similar shootings on social media that say they happened on Saturday evening. We are waiting to hear back from Cleveland Police to see if any other reports have been taken on similar incidents.
