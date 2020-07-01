LaCentre in Westlake closes down but not for coronavirus-related reasons, city says

LaCentre cost $33 million to build nearly two decades ago, and the city is hopeful it's still worth something by next year.

File photo (Source: LaCentre Conference and Banquet Facility Facebook page)
By John Deike | July 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 10:05 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - LaCentre Conference & Banquet Facility in Westlake has closed, and the venue is in the process of issuing refunds.

Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough told 19 News that the management team running the facility parted ways with the business which caused the shutdown.

The city says the closure is not COVID-19 related, and officials hope the party center and meeting space will reopen sometime in 2021.

Opened in 2003, LaCentre is a 105,000-square-foot facility that cost $33 million to build.

