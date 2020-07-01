Man who posed as utility worker sentenced for series of assaults and thefts in Shaker Heights area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of posing as a utility worker, a landscaper, and a jogger in order to commit a series of thefts will be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.
The court hearing for Bobby Weatherspoon, who faces more than a dozen charges that include felonious assault and theft, is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Investigators previously said the Maple Heights man disguised himself in 2019 to blend into the community in order to steal items from properties throughout Shaker Heights, Bedford, and Cleveland, taking advantage of vulnerable residents.
Items that Weatherspoon allegedly stole include jewelry, credit cards, televisions, power tools, a car, and more.
This story will be updated.
