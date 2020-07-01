Minor League baseball canceled, hits home in communities like Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Baseball fans and business owners both sad to see the Minor League season strikeout.
“It hurts,” says Joey Cappadonna, owner of Biaggio’s across Vine Street from Classic Park. “People, they want to see their Captains. They want to come in after the Captains and get their donuts and pizza.”
Meanwhile, Eastlake natives buying donuts feel the pain as well.
“That’s really sad for us because especially for Fourth of July, that’s a really big deal in our community. That’s what brings the families together,” says Danielle Stoldt. “We come home for this every year.”
For the city of Eastlake, it’s a hit of almost a half-million dollars, including parking revenue.
“This will be one of our bigger hits,” says Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley. “We want to start having some movie nights, having some other things here. We are scheduled to have a movie night here.”
“I know it makes my boys sad,” says Biaggio’s customer Rita Simon. “Sorry, guys. I don’t know what to tell you. Have a donut.”
Mayor Morley says he’s working with the Captains, whose rent isn’t due until September, on ways to bring in new revenue.
