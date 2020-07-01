Multiple shots fired at driver who blocked another car at a Cleveland store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for shooting at a driver in the parking lot of a store on the city’s West side.
Cleveland police said the incident happened at the Dairy Deli at 5815 Storer Ave. on June 8.
According to the police report, the victim had blocked the suspect’s car, because there was limited parking in the lot.
Police said the suspect confronted him in the store and showed him his gun.
The suspect then went outside with the victim, told him he was going to shoot him and fired multiple shots at him while he was driving away.
Cleveland police said the suspect is a Black man with two tear drop tattoos under his left eye. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a lanyard around his neck and a baseball cap.
If you can help, please call Detective Schuler at 216-623-5210.
