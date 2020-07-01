1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,876 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 52,865 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 3,602 cases and 250 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,911 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 2,008 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
