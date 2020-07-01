1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported over last 24 hours in Ohio
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Chris Anderson | July 1, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 2:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,876 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 52,865 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours; here's the latest information: https://bit.ly/2ZsN8Hp

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

An additional 3,602 cases and 250 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 7,911 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 2,008 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.