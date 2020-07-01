Northeast Ohio cities still celebrating Fourth of July with fireworks amid coronavirus crisis (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is your city still celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks this weekend amid the coronavirus crisis?
Here’s the list of cities and counties where the show will go on, despite social distancing:
- Akron - Fourth on the Field take place at Canal Park on 300 S. Main St. on Saturday. Gates will open for a maximum of 2,000 fans at 6 p.m. for a screening of Frozen II on the 26′ x 68′ HD video board beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the city of Akron’s fireworks show afterward. Tickets must be bought in advance.
- Avon - Fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m. at the Lake Erie Crushers Stadium on 2009 Baseball Blvd. Park in the stadium’s lot and watch from your car.
- Canfield - Fireworks will be set off between 9:45-10 p.m. on Saturday at the Canfield Fairgrounds on 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd. The gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are required.
- Cedar Point - Light Up The Point will take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Park in the main lot starting at 8 p.m. and watch from your car. Tickets must be bought in advance.
- Lorain County - Fireworks at the Lorain County Fair will set off at 10 p.m. on Friday at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on 23000 Fairgrounds Rd. in Wellington. The parking lot opens at 7 p.m.
- North Ridgeville - Event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Victory Park on 7777 Victory Ln. Park and watch from your car. Tickets must be bought in advance.
Here’s the list of cities that have canceled or postponed their firework shows:
- Bay Village - canceled
- Bedford/Bedford Heights - canceled
- Berea - canceled
- Bratenahl - canceled
- Broadview Heights - canceled
- Brunswick - canceled
- Chardon - canceled
- Cleveland - postponed until Sept. 19
- Columbiana - canceled
- Conneaut - canceled
- Independence - canceled
- Lakewood - canceled
- Mayfield Village - canceled
- Medina - canceled
- Mentor - canceled
- Westlake - canceled
