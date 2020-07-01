Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny sky; low to mid 80s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No real change to the overall pattern here today. Upper low over New England and high pressure to our north. Both of these systems will continue to give us a general east to north breeze. We did get a few showers and storms develop along the lake breeze south and east of Cleveland yesterday afternoon. There is always a small risk of this happening again when you have these lake breezes form. Otherwise it will be a sunny day. Afternoon temperatures today in the lower to middle 80s. We fall into the 60s later tonight under a clear sky.