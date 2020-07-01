Ohio drivers no longer required to have front license plates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of July 1, you no longer need a front license plate on your car.
A new law was passed back in April that allowed for this to happen.
Many Ohio lawmakers saying this law will save the state a lot of money.
“I don’t think it makes a difference. I’m so used to having two. Now they say one. It doesn’t really make a difference,” said Christine Ware.
Many of you are probably like this woman and didn’t think twice about having a front license plate.
While some folks may not think this is a big deal, that’s not the case for Ohio State Highway Patrol.
“Having that unique identifier served us in several aspects. Locating vehicles in hit-skip crashes when witnesses were able to view that front license plate,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago, Ohio Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Santiago says now highway patrol will have to find new ways to solve crimes.
“We’re always adapting, changes in law occur often and we’ll continue to enforce those laws as they’re written,” said Sgt. Santiago.
According to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the state would save $1.4 million each year on not creating front license plates.
Drivers can still request a second license plate for an extra $7.50, but a single plate will cost $6.50, the current price for two plates.
Keep in mind, you still need that back license plate on your car.
If you have a commercial tractor, you must display the license plate on the front of the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.