Overnight hit and run accident claims life of motorcyclist in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist on the city’s East side early Wednesday.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Corlett Avenue and East 120th Street.
Police said the 29-year-old motorcyclist was found lying in the street and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling west on Corlett Avenue when the hit and run driver ran the stop sign travelling north on E. 120th Street.
The driver, possibly in a silver SUV, hit the motorcyclist and then fled the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland police.
