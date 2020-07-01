Slavic Village Pierogi Dash goes virtual to promote social distancing during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the coronavirus crisis caused the Pierogi Dash 5k & Fun Run to go virtual, event leaders are making sure the events are still delicious while promoting social distancing.
Runners will have the entire month of July to run anywhere they want and submit their time results online.
However, leaders will announce three courses that participants can run if they prefer.
“I plan on finishing first,” said Councilman Tony Brancatelli. “...2 p.m. Wednesday, I’ll start the 5k at Trailside (7033 Aetna).”
Participants will get a new Pierogi Dash T-shirt, a new custom pierogi medal, and $5 in “Slavic Bucks” to spend at the several neighborhood businesses.
The top overall male and female finishers will earn trophies.
But, you can also win a prize for having the best costume by posting a picture of your pierogi presentation on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #pierogidash2020.
Pierogi Dash leaders also encourage participants to use the hashtag #slavicvillagecleveland to stay connected with other runners celebrating.
The Pierogi Dash draws nearly 1,000 participants annually with proceeds supporting Slavic Village Development’s work to help neighborhood seniors retain stable housing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.