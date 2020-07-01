Stow-Munroe Falls school board member under fire for laughing during reading of letters about a Black student’s suicide

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Lisa Johnson Bowers, vice president of the Stow-Munroe Falls Board of Education, feels she is being unfairly scrutinized after someone complained about her smiling and laughing during a Zoom board meeting as letters were being read about a Black student in the district who committed suicide.
Bowers explained that she was at home after celebrating her birthday with family.
“During the meeting my son came in, came around the corner. He had no idea I was in a meeting. He stopped short and it was funny. I looked up and I laughed,” she said.
Okay, we can give her that one, but according to the person who alerted us to the YouTube video, she smiled or laughed 28 times. What about those?
“I had no idea that someone was staring in my face, scrutinizing my every move,” she replied.
Johnson Bowers says she supports the Black Lives Matter Movement.
“I apologize for being distracted by the surroundings of my home, and I meant no disrespect,” she said.
