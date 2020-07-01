Wearing of face masks now mandatory in Dayton, Gov. Mike DeWine urges other cities to follow suit

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday unanimously passed an ordinance that requires the wearing of face masks or protective coverings in public spaces, WHIO reports.
Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said the legislative decision was necessary as cases have significantly risen across the Dayton area since the state began it’s reopening last month.
Gov. Mike DeWine, on Twitter, supported the decision and urged other cities to follow Dayton’s lead:
As cases surge across the U.S., high-ranking GOP lawmakers have moved to de-politicize mask-wearing, and are now asking their constituents wear them in order to help stem the spread and save lives.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.