$13,000 worth of equipment stolen from Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief stole $13,000 from a Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County storage unit, according to police.
Lorain Police said the storage unit is located outside of the Boys & Girls Clubs in the 4000 block of Pearl Avenue.
Sometime between June 25 and June 30, someone cut the lock to the facility and cleaned it out, said police.
Items that were stolen include; weed wackers, mop buckets, and leaf blowers.
Anyone with information can call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.
