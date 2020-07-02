Captains looking forward to setting sail in 2021

The Captains have spent the last few months engaging with their community as much as possible. Feeding front line workers, fans had been able to do curb side pick up of ballpark food and more. They have more in the works too. “First and foremost, we are committed to making sure we are still part of this community, whether it’s virtually or in person if that is safe,” said Luftglass. “Stay tuned for things coming down the pike that we will be announcing in the next few weeks.”