Captains looking forward to setting sail in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Minor League Baseball season was cancelled earlier this week, that means Lake County will not hear “play ball!” until 2021.
They were all hoping to get on the field, but it just was not going to happen. “It’s a bummer, there is no other way around it,” said Andrew Luftglass, radio announcer for the Captains said. “It’s expected news that we thought was coming for some time, but once the announcement comes out there is finality to it that makes it feel heavier.”
Captains fans with tickets can have those rolled over to next year, the team will also have some bonuses for the faithful. “They’ve been really great. They have been understanding and supportive,” said Luftglass. “Some of our season ticket holders have been with us since the beginning. They are disappointed, but they are not going to begrudge as an organization for this happening.”
Classic Park will get some use this summer, the Indians will be using it as a site for their players not on the Cleveland roster to stay sharp. The Captains are still waiting for details from the Indians how the mechanics of that will work.
The Captains have spent the last few months engaging with their community as much as possible. Feeding front line workers, fans had been able to do curb side pick up of ballpark food and more. They have more in the works too. “First and foremost, we are committed to making sure we are still part of this community, whether it’s virtually or in person if that is safe,” said Luftglass. “Stay tuned for things coming down the pike that we will be announcing in the next few weeks.”
There are still a lot of unknowns for these Minor League teams, this could impact them for the next few years. As of now though, they are all planning to take the field in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.