Cleveland Bagel Company owners say they’ve been harassed since sharing a post about a police reform rally on the Fourth of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland bagel shop is facing backlash after they shared a post about a rally on the Fourth of July focused on police reform.
Geoffry Hardman is the co-founder of Cleveland Bagel Company. Two days ago, he shared a flier for the protest on his business’s Instagram story. On the post was the hashtag #defundclecpd.
“That seemed to catch the ire of a blog and it just started piling on,” explained Hardman. “So, when I posted today all the people from the previous one just started hating on us. We stopped taking phone calls today just because so many people were kind of doing harassing language, they were trying to place false orders and then we’d ask for a credit card and they’d hang up or tell something about the police.”
Hardman said they support the Black Lives Matter movement and the police department.
“Support the police and to support the reform they’re not mutually exclusive. You can do both. I mean at our shops for years police officers’ coffee free like we embrace them we like them coming in. I think if you would talk to some police officers, they’d say the same like, ‘Yeah, there could be some reform that might make my job easier. I might get better training. I might get better pay.’ Reform doesn’t have to mean we’re taking away the police.”
They’ve also received complaints about their mask policy. They require customers to wear them in the shop. If you don’t have one, they will provide it.
“Everything we’ve done the plexi glass, the hand sanitizer; our employees they have to wear masks so it’s only fitting that our customers should wear masks too, and wearing a mask is not about protecting me it’s about protecting you,” said Hardman.
Hardman said they can take the hate.
“We’re not changing our stance and like we say you vote with your dollar,” he said. “If you don’t like our politics, if you don’t like our stance; you don’t have to shop here.”
Hardman said he wants to make clear that they are not the voice of the Black Lives Matter movement, they are just supporting it and they do plan on marching peacefully in the rally this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.