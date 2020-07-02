Cleveland Police release helicopter video of looting and unrest that erupted during May 30 riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, Cleveland Police released hours of helicopter footage that was recorded on May 30 as protesters and looters overtook downtown.
Dozens of businesses suffered heavy damage during the riots, and more than 100 people were arrested as the chaos unfolded.
Police are still trying to track down suspected looters involved in the widespread unrest.
Last week, Mayor Frank Jackson said the city spent $3 million alone on police overtime, security and cleanup efforts during and after the riots.
Jackson has been criticized by police and Cleveland business owners for what they describe as a lack of preparedness on the city’s part, which enabled the unrest to spin out of control.
Reporter Michelle Nicks will offer an in-depth report on the video at 10 and 11 p.m. on WUAB and 19 News.
Watch an extended clip, here:
