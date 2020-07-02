Cleveland schools CEO says district won’t be back to normal when class resumes this August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday unveiled public health guidance that will shape the upcoming school year, which begins on Aug. 17 for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
“While we won’t be able to resume schools as normal this fall, we do have an opportunity to intentionally design a school plan that protects health and safety and that is also more fair, just and equitable for Cleveland’s kids,” CMSD CEO Eric Gordon wrote in a letter released to faculty, parents and students on Thursday.
DeWine’s new guidelines list several steps schools must take , which include:
- Vigilantly assess symptoms. Anyone with a temp. of 100 degrees or higher, or with coronavirus symptoms, must return home.
- Wash and sanitize hands to prevent spread. Schools must provide hand sanitizer in high-traffic areas.
- Thoroughly clean and sanitize classrooms and school facilities.
- Engage in responsible social distancing. Schools are asked to maintain six feet of distance between students, staff and volunteers at all times.
- Face coverings: Staff will be required to wear face coverings, unless it is unsafe or it interferes with the learning process. The state strongly recommendation that children third grade and up wear masks.
In response, Gordon briefly outlined CMSD’s reopening that could include one or more of the following scenarios:
• An online remote learning environment for all
• A hybrid model that includes both virtual and in-person learning, with students alternating between the two options
• A largely in-person, in-school operation for most students
Gordon said in-depth reopening planning is under way. and that plans are subject to change once the school year begins.
