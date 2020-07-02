Commuter Cast: sunny and warm drive as temps rise to the 80s and near 90 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The dry spell continues, bringing you a warm drive.
A lake breeze will hold afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s downwind of Lake Erie.
Temperatures outside of the lake breeze zone will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
A major construction project taking place for RTA started on Monday.
The Commuter Cast is a daily online show that takes a close look at the weather and traffic for your morning commute, it airs daily at 7:10 a.m.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and traffic anchor Jamie Sullivan take a look at the roads for your commute.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.