Violators of Akron councilwoman’s mandatory mask proposal would face $50 fine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron council member says she will propose making masks mandatory within the city to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples, who started drafting the health safety proposal in April, says she intends on introducing the draft during a future meeting on July 13.
19 News spoke with Councilwoman Mosley-Samples on Thursday morning.
The councilwoman said she expects to receive backlash about the proposed requirement, but she feels it is necessary.
“This is about protecting people. Everyone should want to protect others,” Mosley-Samples said.
If passed into city ordinance, violators would face a $50 civil penalty fine.
The planned proposal is similar to an ordinance passed for the city of Dayton, which requires anyone inside an enclosed space with other individuals or outdoors where social distancing is not possible to wear a mask.
This story will be updated.
