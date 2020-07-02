ESPN: Cleveland Cavs and others could hit the court in September in Chicago ‘bubble'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of eight teams on the outside of Orlando looking in. Soon, they may be in a bubble of their own.
ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon that those teams will likely get their own “bubble” city to practice and play games in. Chicago is reportedly the destination and September is the target date.
The Cavaliers, and the other seven teams, were concerned about going nine months in between games, which is what it would have been if they had not been able to take the floor until late December or early January, the projected start time of the 2021 season.
Teams like the Cavs that are loaded with young guys did not want to have developing players miss that much time.
A September camp and scrimmage period would be just what the doctor ordered for those clubs.
