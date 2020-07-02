Expert explains how parents can take action now to prepare children for school this fall in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that Gov. Mike DeWine has given his back-to-school guidelines, what should parents do next?
19 News went looking for the practical steps you can take to prepare your child.
Ken Trump is like many fathers, beginning to think about how the state’s guidelines set out Thursday will impact his kids come fall.
Trump is trying to make the return to school better not only for his kids though, but all students.
He’s the president of National School Safety and Security Services. Lately he’s leaned on his expertise in emergency planning to come up with advice for local schools.
He says it's now up to administrators to fill in the blanks purposefully left in the state's recommendations.
“The state and local government recognizes the diversity of school districts,” he said. “What works in a rural community in southern Ohio may be very different from work in Cuyahoga County.”
While schools work out the details, Trump told us about the most important thing parents can start doing now.
“We need to talk with our kids about what their anxieties, concerns fears, are about going back to school,” he said.
Not only should parents be talking to their kids, but Trump says it would help educators if parents can relay information back to them.
“Parents need to share their anxieties with school officials. This really comes down to communication and preparation. You deal with high ambiguity and uncertainty through education communication and preparation,” Trump said.
But what about kids who have absent parents?
Trump is leaning on his expertise in emergency planning to help administrators prepare for them too.
“We’re advising schools to do direct education and awareness with kids,” he said.
Trump says there are things schools can do to get right to the student themselves.
“Use social media, use different types of technology,” he said. “Have some videos and communications with your kids about what the new normal is going to look like and why.”
Plus, Trump is pushing for schools to develop lesson plans for the start of the school year that look a little different than every other year.
“The first conversation is not going to be about reading, writing or history. It’s going to be about feelings, dealing with emotions, trauma and the social emotional aspect of coming back to school after you haven’t been there for months,” he said.
