Furniture store uses grand opening to celebrate Seven Hills Fire Department with a makeover

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a second home for 45 firefighters, but the Seven Hills fire station needs some updating.
“We have kind of an aging station here a little bit,” said Chief Jamie Meklemburg. “Some of our appliances and things of that nature are getting a little bit old.”
So American Freight, celebrating its grand opening less than a mile down Broadview Road at Pleasant Valley, donated $3000 of furniture and appliances, replacing two aging refrigerators.
“It was on my list of things to replace starting next year so this kind of allows us to replace some other things so it’s very much needed,” according to the chief. “To get new things, just like in your own home, if you get some new appliances, it feels great, it feels awesome to get new things so, yes, it helps with morale.”
Chief Meklemburg took over in February and has plans to update the fire station, but the pandemic slowed those upgrades.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.