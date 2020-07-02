Garfield Heights searching for missing 14-year-old girl with mental disorder

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police are asking the community to help find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police described her as 5′2″ tall, 100 lbs., has her hair styled in long braids, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with copper and white shorts.
According to police, she suffers from a mental disorder and is in need of daily medication.
The previous times she went missing, she was found at Marymount Hospital and Garfield Height’s north fire station on East 131st Street, according to police.
Call police at (216) 475-1234 or 911 if you see her.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.