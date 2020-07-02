Gov. DeWine shares school reopening plan, other important COVID-19 information for Ohio

Gov. DeWine shares school reopening plan, other important COVID-19 information for Ohio
By Chris Anderson | July 2, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 1:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,876 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 52,865 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will share the state’s strategy for opening schools during a 2 p.m. briefing from Columbus on Thursday.

Gov. DeWine shares school reopening plan, other important COVID-19 information for Ohio

The governor’s expected announcement on schools comes during a week of above-average positive COVID-19 tests that are reported daily. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

JUST IN: Gov. DeWine confirmed that he will unveil reopening strategy for Ohio schools during Thursday’s 2 p.m. press conference. What would you like to hear him say?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, July 2, 2020

An additional 3,602 cases and 250 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 7,911 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,008 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.