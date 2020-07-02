Gov. DeWine shares school reopening plan, other important COVID-19 information for Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,876 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 52,865 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will share the state’s strategy for opening schools during a 2 p.m. briefing from Columbus on Thursday.
The governor’s expected announcement on schools comes during a week of above-average positive COVID-19 tests that are reported daily. On Wednesday, more than 1,000 cases were reported in a 24-hour period.
An additional 3,602 cases and 250 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,911 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,008 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.