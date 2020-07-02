Gov. DeWine will unveil reopening strategy for Ohio schools during Thursday’s briefing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed that he will unveil the state’s strategy for reopening schools for the 2020-21 academic year during Thursday’s briefing in Columbus.
The governor’s expected announcement comes during a week of above-average COVID-19 positive tests.
Schools statewide have been preparing to continue remote learning if necessary for the next year due to challenges from COVID-19, according to Gov. DeWine.
One option under consideration is a “two-day, two-day” plan. The governor previously said the option would mean one group of students would attend school on two specific days and another group would attend on two different days, all while continuing remote learning.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted the governor in March to close all Ohio schools to on-campus learning for the remainder of the academic year.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.