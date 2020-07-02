Green Local Schools plan on letting families choose between in-person or online learning amid pandemic

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Green Local Schools announced their tentative plans for reopening school in August amid the coronavirus crisis.
Superintendent Jeffrey L. Miller II said they will continue to develop a detailed plan “that takes into consideration the learning needs of all students, enables the district to maintain high-quality programming in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases, and sharpens our focus on the health, wellness, and safety of staff and students.”
The administration will make a formal announcement of plans after receiving information from Gov. Mike DeWine.
Superintendent Miller said families will be offered two options for their children tailored to their needs and comfort levels:
- Attend in-person school at district buildings, as allowable by health officials. The district will be prepared for a full return, a blended learning approach, and full remote option should local or state officials mandate it. Details of each format will be released after the state provides further guidance on the specific requirements.
- Enroll in Green Local School District’s full-time at-home learning option. This learning option will be a robust instructional system taught by Green Local Schools teachers using live, interactive lessons. Enrollment information will be available soon.
The district will also implement the following health and safety protocols in buildings and events:
- Modify visitor and volunteer procedures to limit/reduce movement in security vestibules and buildings
- Provide equipment and supplies to keep learning environments clean and safe for students and staff, including providing PPE and installing hand sanitizer stations in classrooms, offices and common areas
- Follow social distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment according to the guidance of local and state authorities
