Lakewood community pools now open to residents only

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You must be a Lakewood resident to get into the pool.
If you want to sit poolside, make sure you bring your own chair. Deck furniture will not be available.
"Lakewood is doing a very good job, so I'm happy," says Janet Lewis, Lakewood resident.
Lewis came out for a swim at the Lakewood Foster pool Wednesday and Thursday.
She says she's just getting use to the new normal at the pool.
"I'm glad it's open that's all I can say, I can swim in the mornings," said Lewis.
The Lakewood pool staff will also be cleaning the pool and surrounding areas after every swim session.
You should come dressed in your swimsuit, indoor locker rooms will be closed.
The overall goal this weekend is to have fun with your family and friends, Lakwood officials just want you to be safe.
