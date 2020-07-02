Lakewood restaurant temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Madison Avenue restaurant will be closing for the next several weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Buckeye Beer Engine posted on their Facebook page Thursday morning they are shutting down immediately and will be closed until July 20.
“It is our understanding that this staff member has not worked at Beer Engine since exposure, and that the infection has been traced to a source outside of our establishment."
During the closure, the restaurant will be completely disinfected and sanitized and entire staff will be tested.
