Loss of power near nuclear reactor along Lake Erie caused by ‘mayfly accumulation’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nuclear reactor along Lake Erie lost offsite power on Wednesday night as a result of a mayfly swarms, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission states that the cause of the offsite power loss at the Fermi plant in Michigan has “preliminarily been determined to be caused by Mayfly accumulation” in and around the facility’s switchyard.
Efforts have been made to deter mayflies from gathering near the plant switchyards, which sits along the coastline of Lake Erie, and to prevent a similar power loss.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said there was no impact to the health and safety of the public or nuclear plant employees.
Female mayflies drop eggs into bodies of water and the nymphs spend three years on the bottom before they emerge to the surface, typically in the late spring and early summer.
