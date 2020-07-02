Maple Heights man facing federal indictment for arson during the Cleveland protest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was indicted on a federal arson charge for starting a fire during the May 30 George Floyd demonstration in Cleveland which turned violent.
According to federal officials, Timothy James Goodner, 19, set the Shaia’s Parking Lot attendant booth at 1242 W. 3rd Street on fire.
Federal officials said one person set fire to cardboard boxes and paper towels and placed them inside the attendant booth.
Goodner then allegedly placed boxes and other combustible products inside the booth to help accelerate the burning.
The Maple Heights man was taken into custody on June 22 by Ohio State High Patrol troopers.
Federal officials added numerous anonymous callers identified Goodner from surveillance pictures released by Cleveland police.
“Today’s indictment reflects the continued resolve of federal law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute those individuals responsible for the widespread damage in our downtown on May 30,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This defendant is alleged to have committed arson during the riot that followed an otherwise peaceful, Constitutionally-protected assembly. We will continue to seek out and prosecute those who were engaged in similar acts on that day.”
