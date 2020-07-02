Masks will be required at Cuyahoga County Library branches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Public Library branches will re-open on July 6, after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library staff said they have taken “critical steps” to make sure all their buildings will be safe for staff and customers.
They are requiring all customers wear masks inside the buildings.
Staff members will also be wearing masks.
Each library branch will also have more frequent cleanings and returned materials will be put in a 72-hour quarantine, before being signed out again.
“If we want to stay open, we need to stay safe. We look forward to welcoming you back to our branches. I assure you, we will be smiling (behind our masks) when you return! "
