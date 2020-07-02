Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry spell continues. We have high pressure centered over Wisconsin this morning. The wind pattern will still be out of north today. A lake breeze will hold afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s downwind of Lake Erie. I think temperatures outside of the lake breeze zone will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Humidity levels not too bad. Another clear night ahead and temperatures slipping into the 60s by early tomorrow morning.