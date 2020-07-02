3 northern Ohio counties show ‘very high exposure and spread’ of COVID-19 under state’s new Public Health Advisory System

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, a new four-tiered classifier that indicates the risk level for infections in each county based on seven data indicators.
“The color-coded system is built on data to assess COVID-19 spread and inform and empower individuals, businesses, and local government in their response,” the governor said about the new system.
The higher the alert level, the more responsive the Ohio Department of Health will be with testing and restrictions, the governor said.
“We are at a crisis stage in Ohio, and this thing can go one way or another,” Gov. DeWine described.
As of Thursday afternoon, three counties in northern Ohio are classified under a “Red Alert Level 3.”
The seven data indicators that the color-coded system is based on includes:
- New cases per capita
- Sustained increase in new cases
- Proportion of cases not from congregate settings
- Sustained increase in emergency room visits
- Sustained increase in outpatient visits
- Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions
- ICU bed occupancy
Four other Ohio regions are currently in Alert Level 3 status, including Montgomery, Butler, and Hamilton counties, as well as Franklin County, which is approaching “Purple Alert Level 4.”
