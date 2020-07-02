Ohio Department of Health to begin reporting numbers of individuals presumed to have recovered from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health will begin including the number of presumed recoveries from COVID-19 infections in the agency’s daily data reporting.
“Many have been asking why the number of people recovered isn’t reported,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said during Thursday’s briefing. “This data isn’t reported to the Ohio Department of Health, so we don’t have an exact figure. However, we can presume what that number is based on the other data we have.”
As of Thursday, the number of presumed COVID-19 recoveries is 38,987.
