Ohio Department of Health website was hacked, delaying release of latest COVID-19 information

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health website was hacked on Thursday, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The breach delayed the online release of the state’s latest COVID-19 information, which is typically updated daily at 2 p.m.
Gov. DeWine said the website hack also impacted the state’s ability to release his reopening strategy for Ohio schools for the upcoming academic year. He said the guidelines will be posted on the Ohio Department of Health website as soon as the issues are resolved.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.