The Ohio State University requiring students and staff to wear face masks for fall semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - In preparation for the fall semester approaching amid the pandemic, The Ohio State University is rolling out their policies regarding PPE’s and social distancing.
The following policies for all students and staff were listed on the website created by the university created to house their latest updates regarding the coronavirus crisis:
- Face masks must be worn in indoor settings and put on before entering enclosed or indoor spaces including, but not limited to, classrooms, common areas, conference rooms, shared office spaces, hallways, buses, and shared vehicles.
- Masks must be worn in outdoor spaces where individuals gather and cannot maintain physical distancing of at least six feet between each person.
- Everyone should remain six-feet apart in any indoor and outdoor space wherever possible.
- The number of people in campus buildings and residence halls will be reduced to maintain physical distancing.
- Classes that contain 100 or more students, faculty, and instructional assistants will be conducted virtually whenever possible, with in-person labs, studio sessions, recitation sessions, etc. permitted in-person.
- All students, faculty, staff, administrators, and visitors will be required to sign a pledge to “to affirm their understanding of what is needed to help fight the spread of the virus and their intention to do their part. Accountability measures will be in place for those who refuse to abide by required health and safety guidelines.”
The university said masks may be taken off in an individual office, dining, and select athletic and performance settings.
Signs will be placed throughout the campus to mark face mask removal zones.
Prior to the start of the semester, the university will distribute free return-to-campus packages to students, faculty, and staff that include face masks, a body thermometer, and hand sanitizer.
While the university strongly recommends those on campus to use the face masks it provides in the package, it will also provide recommendations for other types of face masks that meet university standards.
Go to safeandhealthy.osu.edu to see the rest of the university’s pandemic protocol.
