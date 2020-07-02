Pen pals wanted to keep assisted living community company during the coronavirus crisis

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WOIO) - An assisted living community in North Carolina is looking for pen pals for their residents during the pandemic.
After nearly four months into a strict no-visitor rule due to the coronavirus, Victorian Senior Care tapped into the power of social media to get its residents connected with people from all over the world.
Residents smiled for pictures while holding signs with their names and interests.
Staff then shared the images on Facebook with the address of where to send the letters.
For anyone having a hard time picking a resident to write to, the main office is collecting themed packages it will distribute to the appropriate residents.
Seals asks that the sender write on the envelope what the theme is, for example, sports, veteran, dog, or crafts.
Those can be mailed to:
4270 Heath Dairy Rd
Randleman, NC 27317
Attn: VSCPenPals
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.