Pen pals wanted to keep assisted living community company during the coronavirus crisis

Pen pals wanted to keep assisted living community company during the coronavirus crisis
Pandemic pen pals wanted for assisted living residents (Source: Victorian Senior Care)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 2, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 6:44 AM

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WOIO) - An assisted living community in North Carolina is looking for pen pals for their residents during the pandemic.

After nearly four months into a strict no-visitor rule due to the coronavirus, Victorian Senior Care tapped into the power of social media to get its residents connected with people from all over the world.

Residents smiled for pictures while holding signs with their names and interests.

Staff then shared the images on Facebook with the address of where to send the letters.

Special delivery at North Pointe of Asheboro! Ms.Janice, 102, has received loads of mail. Ms.Sue's delivery complete...

Posted by Victorian Senior Care on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Mail. Mail. Mail.🥰

Posted by Victorian Senior Care on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Happy Mail! 🥰💌 #VSCPenPals

Posted by Victorian Senior Care on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

For anyone having a hard time picking a resident to write to, the main office is collecting themed packages it will distribute to the appropriate residents.

Seals asks that the sender write on the envelope what the theme is, for example, sports, veteran, dog, or crafts.

Those can be mailed to:

4270 Heath Dairy Rd

Randleman, NC 27317

Attn: VSCPenPals

Mail Time!! ☺️

Mail time is a little more exciting these days at Brookstone Haven of Randleman!

Posted by Victorian Senior Care on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Pen Pals Makes My Day!!

We may be stuck inside and unable to have visitors at this time but our Pen Pals are keeping us busy and brightening our days!

Posted by Victorian Senior Care on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.