Police searching for driver of car that crashed into firetruck on I-90 W

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a firetruck early Thursday morning.
Officials said a black Mercedes ran into a firetruck blocking another accident that was on the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit ramp from I-90 W.
Police are now searching for the Mercedes after it drove off from the scene.
According to EMS, the two people were stable when they were taken to University Hospitals.
Call police if you have any information on the crash.
