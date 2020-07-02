Public Utilities Commission of Ohio fines Dominion Energy $1 million for pipeline explosion in Pepper Pike

Staff believes Dominion showed a lack of institutional control at the construction project located at Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Poor construction practices, failure to follow established procedures, and a lack of oversight all contributed to the weld failure and pipeline rupture. Staff further believes that the number of bad welds found at the site, Dominion’s previous enforcement history related to not following or enforcing procedures in the field, and poor documentation practices show that failures similar to the pipeline rupture in Pepper Pike may recur in the future if the factors that contributed to the rupture are not addressed.

New report released by PUCO