Rock Hall Live! summer concerts showcase Cleveland artists starting July 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While many concerts have been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, the show will go on at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with their summer series showcasing Cleveland’s homegrown talent.
The free live music performances from nationally touring acts to local favorites will be on the Rock Hall’s outdoor plaza from July 2-Aug. 22.
The plaza will have food and beer trucks, a beer garden, socially distanced outdoor seating, free motorcycle and bicycle parking, and is pet friendly.
The Rock Hall said everyone who comes into the plaza will undergo a brief health screening which includes a no-touch temperature check.
The performances are scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m.
Tickets are free, but required. Visit rockhall.com to get yours.
Here is the schedule of artists and their description provided by the Rock Hall:
- Thurs., July 2 - Big Jul Green: Genre blending artist combining pop with hip-hop and rock.
- Sat., July 4 - Madeline Finn: Sparse folk, meditative piano ballads, twangy rock, and string-laced indie. 2020 winner of John Lennon Singer-Songwriter contest and former American Idol finalist.
- Thurs., July 9 - Thor Platter: From vocals carried along freely by the accompaniment of rollicking banjo and harmonica to toe-tapping jams and sweetly confident ballads.
- Sat., July 11 - Liz Kelly: Frontwoman of the Cleveland psych-rock band, The Village Bicycle. Fun, upbeat songs about outer space and cognitive dissonance.
- Thurs., July 16 - Austin Walkin’ Cane: A blues gumbo repertoire featuring slide guitar and soulful vocals that can conjure up the ghosts of highway 61 and the delta blues experience.
- Sat., July 18 - Tom Evanchuck: On stage storyteller, weaving through tales of love and heartbreak, friendship, and the allure of the Midwest.
- Thurs., July 23 - Moises Borges: Soothing voice and charm that make for a wonderful evening of entertainment for all lovers of Brazilian Jazz.
- Sat., July 25 - David Smeltz: Founder of Cleveland’s first reggae band outside the Jamaican community, using music as his religion.
- Thurs., July 30 - Afi Scruggs: One of the few female bassists in Cleveland who’s laid down the low end for some of the city’s finest musicians and won’t blink an eye if you ask her to play any genre.
- Sat., Aug. 1 - Brent Kirby: Pop songs with catchy hooks, incredible instrumentations, and lyrics with soul.
- Thurs., Aug. 6 - Nicole Neal: Playing keyboard and guitar with a combination of original songs and covers ranging from blues, pop, soul, and jazz.
- Sat., Aug. 8 - The Shootouts: Blend of high-energy honky-tonk and traditional country music mixed with touches of Americana and western swing; shared the stage with a who’s who of artists including Sheryl Crow, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Elvis Costello, Zac Brown Band, Chris Isaak, and more.
- Thurs., Aug. 13 - Kid Tigrrr: Sparkly and ethereal electric solo project of singer-songwriter Jenna Fournier and the shoegaze/alt-rock band NIIGHTS.
- Sat., Aug. 15 - Ben Gage: From songs sang to the wind to stories about being a hammer, you’ll find yourself feeling as though you’ve heard his songs before even if it’s your first time.
- Thurs., Aug. 20 - Cats on Holiday: Swamp pop band with a blend of Louisiana inspired rock/roots/zydeco, having shared the stage with acts such as Los Lobos, Marcia Ball, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Buckwheat Zydeco, and Leon Russell to name a few.
- Sat., Aug. 22 - Ray Flanagan Trio: Sharp-edged poetic observations of love and the American experience.
