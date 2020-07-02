State lawmakers double down on need for foster care reform after report of teens living in Cleveland office building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lead sponsor of a foster care reform bill in the Ohio House of Representatives is doubling down on the urgency of the legislation after it was revealed some teens have been temporarily living in a Cuyahoga County office building in Cleveland.
“This whole situation goes to show we need to get this bill passed and signed into law immediately,” said Rep. Susan Manchester, a Republican from Waynesfield.
She sponsored House Bill 8, which passed the House unanimously last June. It has yet to move out of the Senate Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee.
On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County officials confirmed to 19 News that a 17-year-old boy has been temporarily living in the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center since the end of May.
“While we work very hard to find immediate, appropriate placements for any child who cannot be cared for by his or her own parents or family, there may be a period of time when a child stays in the child care room at the Jane Edna Hunter building while we work on finding the right placement for that child’s needs,” said Director of Communications Mary Louise Madigan.
Officials also admit two younger teens recently spent several days in the child care room of the office building located on Euclid Avenue in Midtown.
“We work to make sure this is for a short amount of time – hours – but there have been times lately when placements, particularly for children with intense needs, are not immediate,” Madigan added in a statement.
“This is a devastating situation. My Heart breaks for the children who have been there and for the county officials involved,” Manchester told 19 News. “I believe county officials are doing their very best. I think that’s the devastating thing, is that their best is to place children in an office building for weeks on end.”
The legislation would give the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services the flexibility to change rules without legislative approval.
The goal is to bring more caregivers into the system by making training, licensing and approval easier and more efficient. As part of the plan, prospective foster parents could get up to 20 percent of their training online.
But does that compromise the quality of candidates?
“Ohio has some of the highest standards for foster caregivers in the country, this bill won’t in any means diminish those,” Manchester said.
The bill is expected to pass in the Senate before the year ends.
According to a news release issued by Ohio House Republicans, at any given time there are more than 15,000 children in foster care statewide.
They say it has grown by 25 percent in recent years because of the addiction crisis.
