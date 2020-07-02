Two drivers shot at in separate incidents on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second driver was forced to dodge bullets on the West Side. We’re told she’s also had to do her own policing.
We’ve all probably honked our horns at a driver slow to move on in traffic. Most of us would never pull a gun and try and kill the person for that. Apparently, some people do.
“I know. It’s insane. The scariest thing that has ever happened to me,” said Jenny O’Donnell.
O’Donnell is lucky to be alive to tell you her story.
“I just beeped my horn, once really quick. He still didn’t move so, I swerved around him and I proceeded, and when I got to the end of that street. I could see in my rearview mirror he was coming really fast. I made a right on red.”
The irate driver, filled with rage, continued to follow her and then...
“He got into the southbound lane right next to me and shot. I heard two shots.”
O’Donnell remembers seeing a female in the front passenger seat and another male in the back seat. She didn’t see the shooter.
“I thought I got shot. I was so scared. I didn’t know what happened, so I drove down the street a little bit and I jumped out of my car and a neighbor said ‘Hh my God, are you okay?' and saw the bullets holes.”
O’Donnell was also thankful that her 3-year-old daughter was not in the car.
“I’m a single parent. How dare you, how dare you ride around with a gun in your vehicle and shoot at people. Innocent people. For what?”
