19-year-old Cleveland man murdered during dice game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed while playing a dice game on the city’s East side.
Cleveland police said the victim was on the sidewalk with three other young men in the 12000 block of Griffing Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on July 1.
All four were involved in the dice game, when a man approached them and began firing.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a silver SUV.
The victim was taken by his friends to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police said preliminary information indicated the victim and shooter may have known each other.
