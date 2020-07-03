Cleveland amends traffic citations to limit number of people coming to court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, minor misdemeanor traffic offenses will be amended, so people do not have to go to court.
Cleveland Municipal Court staff and the City of Cleveland Prosecutor’s office said they want to limit the number of people at Cleveland Municipal Court.
All minor misdemeanor moving violations which do not involved motor vehicle accidents will be amended to a non-moving, no point violation.
The moving violations must happen in Cleveland.
For all eligible minor misdemeanor traffic citations that were issued on or before July 1, 2020 the guilty waiver to the amended charge must be submitted before July 31, 2020.
For all minor misdemeanor traffic violations that were issued after July 1, 2020, the to the amended charge must be submitted before the scheduled arraignment date (date found on the bottom of the ticket).
If a guilty plea is accepted by the court, you will be notified within seven business days.
You will have 90 days to pay the fine.
Individuals wishing to proceed to trial will be given a future court date.
