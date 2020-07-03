Cleveland council member to introduce legislation requiring face masks in public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland council member will propose making masks mandatory within the city to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Councilman Tony Brancatelli intends on introducing the draft during a future meeting on July 15.
“It’s past the time to do this,” said Councilman Brancatelli. “With the increase in cases we need to protect our residents as well as our businesses from having to shut down again.”
Children under the age of 2 years old and those with certain medical conditions would be exempt from the proposed ordinance if passed.
The planned proposal is similar to ordinances passed in the cities of Dayton and Columbus, which require anyone inside an enclosed space with other individuals or outdoors where social distancing is not possible to wear a mask.
Cleveland is in Cuyahoga County, which is one of six Ohio counties that have reached “Red Alert Level 3,” signaling a “very high exposure and spread” risk of COVID-19.
