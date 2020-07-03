Commuter Cast: rapid warming this morning as temps rise to the 80s and near 90 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry pattern rolls on today and into the weekend.
And while the rain chances aren’t zero, it is small enough so that we don’t include it in the forecast.
A lake breeze develops this afternoon, but it will be fairly minor.
Most afternoon temperatures will make it to around the 90 degree mark.
