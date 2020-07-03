Report: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku requests trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN reported Friday afternoon that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade.
The 2017 first-round pick will turn 24 in July and will be entering his fourth season.
After playing all 16 games in his first two years, he only played in four last season. Njoku got hurt in the second game of the year, but even when he returned, he was not a contributor, even being inactive on some Sundays.
Njoku has struggled with drops and route running in his time in the league.
The Browns signed free agent tight end Austin Hooper and drafted Harrison Bryant in the fourth round, but Njoku was expected to have a big role in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Stefanski uses a lot of two tight end formations and Njoku, despite his issues, was still positioned ahead of Bryant on the depth chart.
Drew Rosenhaus also represented Duke Johnson when he wanted out of Cleveland, he was eventually traded to Houston. The Browns have not indicated or another what they will do with Njoku’s request.
