Indians CF Delino DeShields Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a series of zoom calls to give the latest updates regarding the Indians, team President Chris Antonetti confirmed CF Delino DeShields Jr. tested positive for COVID-19.
Antonetti said DeShields is not around the Indians but will join the Tribe as soon as he can.
DeShields is doing well, other than a diminished sense of taste, according to Antonetti.
Antonetti also said DeShields must have two negative COVID-19 tests before he is permitted to travel.
Antonetti previously confirmed last Friday that the team has had isolated cases of players who have tested positive for coronavirus.
“We’ve had a few isolated cases,” Antonetti said last Friday. “There have been a few from players who have been home, just at their home, at their houses spread throughout the country. A couple of cases in the Dominican and then a few cases in our Goodyear facility. The encouraging thing on that front is that all of those cases have been isolated and that there has not been any spread in our environment. And thankfully all of those individuals have either recovered or only showing mild symptoms.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.